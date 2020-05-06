Main Street Research LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,000. Danaher makes up about 3.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,551,158.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,648. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.24. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $170.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.