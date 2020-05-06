Main Street Research LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,000. Dollar General makes up about 3.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $173.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.00. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

