Main Street Research LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 4.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.89. 2,400,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,897. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

