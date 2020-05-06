Main Street Research LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4,894.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,152 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up approximately 3.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NetEase by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in NetEase by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in NetEase by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

NTES traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,587. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $367.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTES. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

