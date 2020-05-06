Main Street Research LLC Sells 32,576 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 32,576 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 63.8% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.5% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 1,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 145.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.79. 8,074,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,520,709. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.52.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

