Main Street Research LLC Sells 5,790 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of GE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 116,998,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,665,555. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

