Main Street Research LLC Takes $11.93 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,926,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total value of $1,013,993.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total transaction of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,625 shares of company stock worth $18,789,935 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $20.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.50. 1,906,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,996. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $581.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $604.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

