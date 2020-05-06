Main Street Research LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,692 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 4.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,666,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 640,483 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 829.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,886,000 after purchasing an additional 549,309 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $362.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.