Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.81. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 6,329,939 shares.

The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $665.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNK. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 3.57.

About Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.