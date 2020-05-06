Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Down 10% Following Weak Earnings

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 700,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,015,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16).
Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.39.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $175.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.10.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
