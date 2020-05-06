Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Down 10% Following Weak Earnings

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 700,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,015,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16).

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $175.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

