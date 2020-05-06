Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Baker Chad R’s 3rd Largest Position

Baker Chad R boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.2% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.98. 3,925,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446,460. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $270.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

