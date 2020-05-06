Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Increased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 9.0% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,925,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,460. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $270.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

