Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,826,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.15. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

