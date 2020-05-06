McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $0.96

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.93, but opened at $0.96. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,439,703 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MUX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.45 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

The company has a market cap of $378.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 51.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

