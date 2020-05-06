MEG Energy’s (MEG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.20.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.38. 10,161,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,261. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.30. The company has a market cap of $859.59 million and a PE ratio of -16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 536,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,351,224. Also, Director Harvey Doerr acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$90,000.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

