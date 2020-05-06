Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Raised by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $78.01. 7,060,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,005,360. The stock has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

