Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading Down 6.1%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shares fell 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.44, 1,434,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 736,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Methanex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Methanex by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 10,530.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

