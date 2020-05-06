MicroBitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.17 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and $5,471.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

