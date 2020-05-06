Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.47. 2,187,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.11. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.