Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock Price Down 15.6%

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) dropped 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.35, approximately 4,310,964 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 1,104,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

MIST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $28,023.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

