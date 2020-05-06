Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,987,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,683 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter valued at $22,136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,438,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,786,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MBT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,190. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBT. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

