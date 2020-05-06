Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.4-39.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.51 million.Model N also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.31 EPS.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 527,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,261. Model N has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $918.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Model N from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

In other news, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $29,863.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $257,237.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,506,990.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,164 shares of company stock valued at $384,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

