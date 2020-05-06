Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.4-39.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.51 million.Model N also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. 301,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,425. Model N has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a market cap of $958.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.11.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $257,237.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,506,990.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $29,863.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,164 shares of company stock valued at $384,936 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.