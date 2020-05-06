Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE MODN traded up $4.61 on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. 717,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,752. The company has a market capitalization of $918.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. Model N has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $257,237.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,506,990.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $78,512.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,164 shares of company stock worth $384,936 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Model N from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

