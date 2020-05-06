Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.28-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.47 million.Model N also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.28-0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $918.03 million, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Model N has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $29,863.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $257,237.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,506,990.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,164 shares of company stock valued at $384,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

