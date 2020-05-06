Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. 5,221,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919,745. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

