Morgan Stanley Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $77.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.14. 14,889,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,659,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,063 shares of company stock worth $6,058,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

