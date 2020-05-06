Morgan Stanley Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $42.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close.

APO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.94.

NYSE APO traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,842. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 9,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $387,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 18,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $752,717.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,533,947 shares of company stock valued at $66,198,678. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $435,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 283.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 88,233 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

