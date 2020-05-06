Morgan Stanley Lowers CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Price Target to $20.00

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CIT Group from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE CIT traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. 2,780,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,250. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. Also, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Insiders bought 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CIT Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,598,000 after buying an additional 2,175,834 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,742,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 958,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 292,346 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

