Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
MOS traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 4,021,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.
