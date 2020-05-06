Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOS traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 4,021,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mosaic from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

