Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. 5,715,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,927. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mosaic by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Mosaic by 65.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 879.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 117.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

