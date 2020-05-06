Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by OCO Capital Partners L.P.

OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group comprises approximately 26.0% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. OCO Capital Partners L.P. owned 3.15% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $21,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 815,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $809.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

