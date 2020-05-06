Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 20th

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 96,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $393,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $264,928.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

