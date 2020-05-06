MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. MultiCell Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of MultiCell Technologies stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 6,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21. MultiCell Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDS. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MultiCell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

