National Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 146.31% from the stock’s previous close.

AQB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aquabounty Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aquabounty Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 349,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,718. Aquabounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Frank purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $7,762,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 14,582.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 61,974 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 406,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

