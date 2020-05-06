National Vision (EYE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. National Vision has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.80 – $0.85 EPS.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 645,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,678. National Vision has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.04.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.
