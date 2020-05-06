Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 11,432 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Biogen worth $31,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after acquiring an additional 633,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after acquiring an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,864,000 after purchasing an additional 292,927 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,962. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

