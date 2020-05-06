Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 9,147 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of AON worth $35,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,773,000 after purchasing an additional 722,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,601,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,269,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AON by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,848,000 after buying an additional 1,942,584 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock traded down $5.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.93. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

