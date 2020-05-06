Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $66,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after buying an additional 676,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.38. 1,465,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,641. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

