Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $112.90 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,244 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 0.9% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.33% of Autodesk worth $112,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 105,337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 31,729 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.35.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

