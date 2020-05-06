Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $41.15 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of FactSet Research Systems worth $41,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $5,950,803.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 452,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,010,588.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,533,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.18.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.27. The company had a trading volume of 253,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,393. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $310.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

