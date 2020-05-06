Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $69.45 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 88,938 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Medtronic worth $69,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,936. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

