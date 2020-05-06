Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 268,517 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,615,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $72,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. 1,197,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,964. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

