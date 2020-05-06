Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 410,855 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 407.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,855 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $73,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.67. 4,107,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,459. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average of $163.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total value of $934,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total value of $1,864,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,043 shares of company stock worth $63,743,628. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.