Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 6,731 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.94. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

