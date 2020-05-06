Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 22,849 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.26% of Monster Beverage worth $77,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,619. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

