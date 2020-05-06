Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 23,845 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,845 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $143,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,564,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,167,709. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $498.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.23.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

