Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Trimmed by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.6% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 452.8% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $9.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.26. 6,632,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,847,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.19. The company has a market cap of $192.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

