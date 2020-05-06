New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 86.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 137,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

