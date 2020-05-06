Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,525,000 after purchasing an additional 107,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,965.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,363,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,735. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

